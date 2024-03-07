In a trend that has been gaining momentum, Aamir Khan Productions is offering a unique movie-watching experience by setting a flat fee of only Rs. 100 as the ticket price for Laapataa Ladies tomorrow on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Celebrating the day in style, the production house aims to make this special occasion even more memorable for audiences. This move has been widely welcomed by the industry, emphasizing the commitment of AKP to make quality cinema accessible to a broader audience.

Aamir Khan Productions to screen Laapataa Ladies for Rs. 100 on Women’s Day

The concept of affordable movie tickets gained traction with the celebration of National Cinema Day on October 13. The nationwide event saw movie tickets being offered at a price as low as Rs. 99, enabling cinema lovers to indulge in their favorite pastime without burning a hole in their pockets. Aamir Khan Productions is now taking this trend forward by presenting Laapataa Ladies at an equally attractive price point.

Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapata Ladies stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. The main cast of the film recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Speaking about the city tours the team took, Pratibha said, “I believe that when actors go for city visits, they present the trailer of their film and talk about it. We, on the other hand, would screen our film! It’s a big risk to do so but the makers had that confidence. Otherwise, in today’s times, anyone can say anything on social media and try to harm the film. But I am so glad that only the good responses are pouring in. We are getting a lot of love. So, I haven’t seen the dark side of promotions and social media in this case.”

Laapataa Ladies released in theatres on March 1.

