Maidaan makers also suffered losses due to the Mumbai Cyclone in 2019 which led to the destruction of their sets.

Boney Kapoor on Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan being delayed for five years due to Mumbai Cyclone, COVID-19: “We had our sets standing in Madh for around three and a half years”

The trailer of Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn was unveiled on Thursday, March 7 in Mumbai. The launch saw the presence of the entire cast and crew, who were delighted over the release of the film after five years delay. Maidaan tells the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football. The film takes you on a journey of how the coach played by Ajay Devgn created history and records for India. His achievements are unmatched even 60 years later in the world's most-played sport, football.

Boney Kapoor on Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan being delayed for five years due to Mumbai Cyclone, COVID-19: “We had our sets standing in Madh for around three and a half years”

Expressing happiness over Shaitaan releasing in theatres after five years’ delay, Boney said, “We were in the midst of a crisis which the entire world was facing. During the lockdown, we had our sets standing in Madh (an area in Mumbai) for around three and a half years. When we would get a window to shoot, we had all the players and technicians coming from all over the world. They would land here, shoot a match for maybe eight-ten days and there would be a lockdown again. This happened to us thrice.”

Maidaan makers also suffered losses due to the Mumbai Cyclone in 2019 which led to the destruction of their sets. Boney Kapoor is grateful that the team and crew members did not lose patience at all and were eager to complete the film. “In all this, it was not only about hard work, but also about having patience. As a team we didn’t lose patience and I am glad we didn’t,” he said.

Talking about the delay, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma said, “It was frustrating. You prepare and shooting does not happen, it was natural to be frustrated. When the shooting happened, we used to enjoy it and that’s how we completed the whole thing.”

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame, and also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and the well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, music is by AR Rahman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on Eid, 2024 also in IMAX.

More Pages: Maidaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.