The untitled venture is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, in association with Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Following the new release dates announcements of Yodha and Merry Christmas, the makers of Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon starrer sci-fi romantic comedy have postponed their movie to 2024. Slated to release on February 9 next year, the movie will arrive ahead of Valentine’s Day 2024. The film was set for a December 7, 2023 release earlier.

Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon starrer sci-fi romantic comedy postponed to 2024; set for February 9 release

There have also been reports about the yet-untitled film that it will see Kriti Sanon as a robot and Shahid Kapoor as a scientist, who falls in love with the former. Dharmendra is also part of the project who plays Shahid’s grandfather.

Mark your calendars - Valentine Week! ???? Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, set to release on February 9, 2024. Produced by Dinesh Vijan

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande

Produced by Laxman Utekar, and

Written & directed by… pic.twitter.com/4fXywtxZpn — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) October 3, 2023

Over a week, a source close to the film confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that the lead actors were shooting for a song. The source said, “A huge set has been put up in Mumbai where the song will be shot. It is obviously going to be a groovy dance track and we can’t wait to see Shahid’s dancing magic on the big screen soon.”

The untitled venture is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, in association with Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.