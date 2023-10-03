comscore
Last Updated 03.10.2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon starrer sci-fi romantic comedy postponed to 2024; set for February 9 release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon starrer sci-fi romantic comedy postponed to 2024; set for February 9 release

The untitled venture is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, in association with Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following the new release dates announcements of Yodha and Merry Christmas, the makers of Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon starrer sci-fi romantic comedy have postponed their movie to 2024. Slated to release on February 9 next year, the movie will arrive ahead of Valentine’s Day 2024. The film was set for a December 7, 2023 release earlier.

There have also been reports about the yet-untitled film that it will see Kriti Sanon as a robot and Shahid Kapoor as a scientist, who falls in love with the former. Dharmendra is also part of the project who plays Shahid’s grandfather.

Over a week, a source close to the film confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that the lead actors were shooting for a song. The source said, “A huge set has been put up in Mumbai where the song will be shot. It is obviously going to be a groovy dance track and we can’t wait to see Shahid’s dancing magic on the big screen soon.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor to shoot for a big scale dance number in Mumbai for his untitled next with Kriti Sanon

More Pages: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Next Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

