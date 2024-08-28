comscore
Last Updated 28.08.2024 | 10:15 AM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj in talks for a potential cameo in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie: Report

The duo has been discussing several projects, including a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Coolie and a standalone movie.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The film industry is abuzz with excitement as rumours of a potential collaboration between the actor Aamir Khan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj gain momentum. The duo has been discussing several projects, including a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Coolie and a standalone movie.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the project revealed, “They have met and are exploring several options... we need to wait and watch to know what works out from either of the two options.”

Earlier this month, speculations arose about Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj teaming up for a film produced by Mythri Movie Makers. These recent developments suggest that these rumours were indeed accurate and could potentially lead to a collaboration. If the project materializes, it would mark a significant moment in Indian cinema, as it could see Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan share the screen for the first time.

Aamir Khan was last seen in the lead role in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. He is currently gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama directed by RS Prasanna. Based on the Spanish film Campeones, Sitaare Zameen Par also features Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role and is set to hit theaters on Christmas this year.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently immersed in the production of Coolie, starring the legendary Rajinikanth. This high-octane action film also includes Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj. The film is set to be a standalone project, existing outside of Lokesh's Cinematic Universe (LCU). Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film's soundtrack.

