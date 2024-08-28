Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has made a new real estate investment in Mumbai, purchasing an office space in Andheri (West) for Rs 1.56 crore. According to registration documents accessed by Propstack, Kangana Ranaut's new office space spans 407 square feet in carpet area.

Details of Kangana Ranaut’s new property

The property, located within the Arc One office complex in Andheri (West), was officially registered on August 23. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 9,37,500. The Arc One office complex, developed by Chandra Gupta Estates, is a project registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) in October 2022. The development is slated for completion by the end of 2026, adding a modern and strategically located commercial space to one of Mumbai's busiest districts.

Kangana Ranaut's Expanding Footprint in Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut has long been associated with Mumbai, where she has built her career as a leading actress in the Indian film industry. Despite her busy schedule and significant involvement in her home state of Himachal Pradesh, Ranaut continues to maintain and expand her professional footprint in Mumbai.

In addition to her work in cinema, Ranaut is now a prominent political figure, having been elected as a Member of Parliament representing the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh. Running on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, she defeated Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, during the 2024 general elections.

Speaking of the professional front, Kangana is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Emergency. A few days back, she, along with her co-star Shreyas Talpade, spoke about the film in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama. The film is slated to release on September 6.

