Anurag Kashyap announces Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres on August 30

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Richa Chadha.
In a nostalgic announcement that sent fans into a frenzy, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed on Tuesday, August 27, that his iconic crime-drama duo, Gangs of Wasseypur (GOW), would be making a return to Indian cinemas.

The news, shared on Kashyap's Instagram handle, sparked immediate excitement among cinephiles who have cherished the films since their original release in 2012. The announcement confirmed that the films would be re-released from August 30 to September 5, offering audiences a unique opportunity to relive the gripping narrative and unforgettable characters. "In three days the Gang will be back again, GOW back in cinemas," Kashyap wrote. To make the experience even more accessible, the filmmaker also revealed that movie tickets would be available at the affordable price of Rs. 149.

 

Gangs of Wasseypur, a two-part epic set in the coal-rich region of Wasseypur in Bihar, India, delves into the complex world of crime, family feuds, and power struggles. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Richa Chadha.

The re-release of Gangs of Wasseypur comes on the heels of similar announcements for other Indian films. Earlier, it was revealed that the horror film Tumbbad and the romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein would also be making their way back to theaters.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap lauds Stree 2’s box-office performance, takes sharp dig at “Star system, entourage, and ch*******pa in Bollywood: “Film banane ke liye achche actors aur kahaani chahiye”

More Pages: Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 Box Office Collection , Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 Movie Review

