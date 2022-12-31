With Shah Rukh Khan joining hands with Atlee, Prabhas joining hands with Om Raut, there has been a lot of interesting collaboration between Bollywood and South that 2023 can look forward to. Adding to the list of Pan India projects is yet another massive venture, as per recent reports. Readers may recall that KGF director Prashanth Neel had announced a film with Junior NTR, NTR31 earlier this year. Now the latest update on that front is that the filmmaker has roped in Aamir Khan for the film.

It wasn’t too long ago that Aamir Khan had announced that he is taking a break from movies post the release of Laal Singh Chaddha in August. But it seems that the superstar is returning to films soon. Although there has been no confirmation from the filmmaker or the Bollywood star, an IANS report has stated sources close to the filmmaker have confirmed the news and it was also being said that the film will go on floors next year after Prashanth Neel completes work on Salaar. Further details of his role and other information are currently kept under wraps. Currently, if these sources are to be believed, Prashanth is busy with the post production work of Salaar, which stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Coming to the project which has apparently been titled NTR31, from what we hear, Prashanth Neel is working on idea that he conceptualized about two decades ago. However, the filmmaker was keen on building this film on a massive scale and waited for years for the right time. So after helming Salaar, which is also expected to be big budget entertainer, the filmmaker will kick off this project. Besides these two films, Prashanth is also set to return to the KGF franchise too with KGF Chapter 3.

