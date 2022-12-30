Makers tease fans with a first look announcement poster, revealing that it will be unveiled on December 31 as a New Year’s gift.

Touting to be a one of a kind film, Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor has garnered ample buzz owing to its name as well as its genre of being a psychological thriller. Adding further to the anticipation, the Animal movie makers have decided to give a special New Year gift to fans and movie buffs. They shared an announcement poster today which was to tease fans about the big update on December 31, when they will be unveiling the first look of the film.

Animal: First Look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer to release on December 31

Readers would recall that film will have Ranbir Kapoor will be featuring in a never seen before avatar in the film. Fans have been waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of the actor and have been waiting with bated breath to know more about this crime drama. It seems that their 2023 will start on a special note. The makers have decided to give a sneak peek into the forthcoming entertainer and from what we hear, they considered New Years Eve to be the perfect moment to unveil this special first look.

Produced under the banners T-Series, Cine1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures, it stars Ranbir Kapoor along with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles. Written and directed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, this magnum opus is slated for a worldwide release theatrically on August 11, 2023 in five languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

