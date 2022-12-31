Urvashi Rautela succeeds in making headlines effortlessly by giving insights into her personal and professional life through her social media. Shortly after Rishabh Pant’s accident news was out, Urvashi Rautela shares a rather cryptic post on her social media account that leaves internet puzzled. The netizens could not help but connect the dots and relate the post with the cricketer’s accident.

Post Rishabh Pant’s accident, Urvashi Rautela leaves netizens baffled with cryptic post on Instagram

The Sanam Re actress, Urvashi, posted a glamorous photo of hers where she is donned in a lacey white suit with silver embroidery, silver jewellery and a glimmering tiara-like headgear with the caption “Praying” along with a white heart and white dove emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



Pant had a near death experience when his Mercedes crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early on Friday.

Netizens had a vigorous reaction to Urvashi Rautela’s this post on social media. A user commented, “Bhai ka accident hua h aur tu idhar insta pe hot bane ghum Rahi h.”

Another user commented, “Rishabh pant ka accident ho gya h tumko jaana chahiye par tumko toh post Krna hai”. A third user commented, “Tumhare pati waha hospital me haii…aur tum yaha apsara bani fir Rahi hoo??? Kaisi patni hoo”

The rumours about relationship between this actress and the cricketer had been in news since 2018 after they were spotted together at restaurants, parties and other events. However, in 2019, Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. He even shared a picture with Isha on Instagram, putting an end to the speculations.

Urvashi Rautela made her debut in 2013 in Singh Saab the Great and has appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti. She made her Kannada and Tamil debut with films Mr. Airavata and The Legend respectively.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela takes a sly dig at Rishabh Pant through Ryan Gosling in Netflix’s year-ender video; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.