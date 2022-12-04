After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan announced a break from doing Bollywood. The actor-producer recently celebrated a special moment in his life as a proud father as his daughter Ira Khan (with first wife Reema) and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare hosted a special engagement bash for their family, friends and relatives. Now, the actor has given a heartfelt interview to Humans of Bombay in which he recalled the time when his family struggled for family. He revealed that his father Tahir Hussain was a great producer but a bad businessman as he was always paying off debts.

Aamir Khan gets emotional as he recalls the time when they were almost on the streets

Recalling the struggling days, Aamir Khan said, “I remember there was this film called Locket. It had Jitendra, Rekha, Kader Khan, like some of the biggest actors. At that point of time, actors would do about 30 films a year. So if you are not that famous a producer, you wouldn’t get that kind of priority. So my father would get pushed around. This film got stuck for dates and it took eight years for my father to make it.” Talking about how people would often call at his residence, demanding their money, Aamir added, “Situation was so bad that we were almost on the streets.”

He continued, “Unko problem mein dekh ke takleef hoti thi kyuki un logon ke phone aate the jinse paise liye hain. Unka jhagda shuru hojata tha phone pe ki ‘main kya karu, mere paas paise nahi hai. Meri film atki hai, mere actors ko boliye dates dein mujhe, main kya karu.’ (we were so troubled and hurt to see him in that condition. People, who had loaned him money, would call. They would start arguing and fighting as my father would insist that he doesn’t have any money to pay them off. He would question them saying that his film is stuck because actors are not giving him dates, what should I do?)”

The actor became emotional when he reminisced about how he, a 10-year-old boy then, felt helpless about not being able help out his father. “The thing that would trouble us most was to see our father like that. He was a very simple man. Maybe he didn't have enough sense that he should not have taken so much loan,” he added.

“My father was an above average producer. His sensibilities were nice and he did choose good stories but he didn’t understand business. We can only draw this conclusion because his films have worked well but he was always in debt,” he concluded.

