To celebrate Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 45 glorious years in the industry, the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox are organising a special film festival to screen nine of his films in cinemas across the country. The film festival will open with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's cult classic Khamosh (1986) which has hardly been seen after its initial release nearly 40 years ago. (Khamosh is not available on any streaming platform.) This screening will be marked by a reunion of the film’s cast, who will be accompanied by other big names in the industries.

9 Vidhu Vinod Chopra films to screen in cinemas across India to celebrate 45 years of his filmmaking

Throwing light on the details of the screening, a source close to the filmmaker said, "Film Heritage Foundation feels Khamosh is that unique mix where a filmmaker’s craft is on full display and yet, the film has hardly been seen by the younger generation. Hence, it is the right film to kick off the festival and let audiences relive his classic.”

To make the screening special, Khamosh’s cast and crew - including Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan and many others - will be present at the event. They will be joined by Chopra’s other close associates like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Rajkumar Hirani. The cast of Chopra’s forthcoming release, 12th Fail - including Vikrant Massey - will also be present.

Besides Khamosh, the festival will screen Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s other directorials like Parinda, 1942: A Love Story, Mission Kashmir and Eklavya as well as his popular crowd favourites like the Munna Bhai series, Parineeta and 3 Idiots. The film festival will run from the 13th to the 19th of October, in PVR-Inox cinemas across 28 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and many others.

Taking forward his distinctive brand of storytelling, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is gearing up for the release of his next film, 12th Fail, which is based on a true story and set in the world of UPSC students. The film, headlined by Vikrant Massey, will be released in cinemas on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Also Read: 12th Fail BTS Video: Vidhu Vinod Chopra goes all out to tell the real-life story of millions of UPSC aspirants

More Pages: Khamosh Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.