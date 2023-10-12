comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.10.2023 | 6:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth to attend the match on Oct 14

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth to attend the match on Oct 14

en Bollywood News India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth to attend the match on Oct 14

Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will attend the India vs Pakistan match in the World Cup 2023 on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the World Cup 2023 is set to take place this Sunday, October 14, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Prior to the match, a grand musical ceremony will be held, which will be attended by Bollywood superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, who are the holders of the Golden Tickets. Sachin Tendulkar is also one of the recipients of the Golden Ticket.

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan to attend the match on Oct 14

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth to attend the match on Oct 14

As per a report by Sports Tak, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are two of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema, and their presence at the match is sure to generate a lot of excitement among fans. The two actors have a long history of friendship and mutual admiration, and their appearance together at the match is sure to be a memorable occasion.

In addition to the Golden Ticket holders, many VIPs are expected to be present for the India vs Pakistan game. As per the reports floating online, singer Arijit Singh will perform at the ceremony.

The India vs Pakistan match is one of the most anticipated matches in the World Cup 2023, and the presence of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and other VIPs is sure to add to the excitement.

Other than this, the legendary actors are all set to reunite after 32 years for Rajinikanth’s 170th feature film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. Speaking of the film, it will be directed by TJ Gnanavel. Besides them, the film will also star Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, among others.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on working with…

Khushi Kapoor on board as brand ambassador…

YouTuber claims receipt of legal notice from…

SCOOP: The Marvels might get limited or zero…

Kartik Aaryan shoots 8-minute long single…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification