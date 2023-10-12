Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan will attend the India vs Pakistan match in the World Cup 2023 on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the World Cup 2023 is set to take place this Sunday, October 14, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Prior to the match, a grand musical ceremony will be held, which will be attended by Bollywood superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, who are the holders of the Golden Tickets. Sachin Tendulkar is also one of the recipients of the Golden Ticket.

India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth to attend the match on Oct 14

As per a report by Sports Tak, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are two of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema, and their presence at the match is sure to generate a lot of excitement among fans. The two actors have a long history of friendship and mutual admiration, and their appearance together at the match is sure to be a memorable occasion.

In addition to the Golden Ticket holders, many VIPs are expected to be present for the India vs Pakistan game. As per the reports floating online, singer Arijit Singh will perform at the ceremony.

The India vs Pakistan match is one of the most anticipated matches in the World Cup 2023, and the presence of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and other VIPs is sure to add to the excitement.

Other than this, the legendary actors are all set to reunite after 32 years for Rajinikanth’s 170th feature film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. Speaking of the film, it will be directed by TJ Gnanavel. Besides them, the film will also star Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, among others.

