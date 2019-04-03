Revealed: Madhu Mantena’s new multi-million production company to do a Rs. 250 cr Ramayan webseries

Maverick producer Madhu Mantena has been lying low for almost a year now, after his production house the highly-regarded Phantom halted all production activity thanks to the rift among the partners. But Mantena, known to constantly reinvent himself, is not sitting at home licking his wounds, as some over-imaginative portals have reported.

In fact Mantena whose tryst with super-success crested with the Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini is on the verge of announcing his newly revamped production house. A source close to the development says, “Madhu Mantena has been negotiating deals with several prominent filmmakers. The earlier avatar of Mantena’s production house was besieged by in house fighting. Madhu has weeded out all the undesirable elements. He is focusing on getting the best directors to direct for his newly-revamped production house,” says the source in know.

While two of Mantena’s big-budgeted Mantena production Super 30 (a bio-pic on the iconic mathematician Anand Kumar) and 83 (chronicling the Indian cricket team’s triumph at the 1983 World Cup) are in various stages of production/completion, Mantena has been negotiating with a top Hollywood name to do a webseries based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. The series to be made at an estimated budget of Rs 250 crores would have some of Bollywood and Hollywood top names playing the main characters.

Also on the anvil is a film based on the life and times of legendary actress Madhubala. When contacted Madhu Mantena said, “I am not denying or confirming any of what you have heard. I am in watertight contracts for various collaborations. All I will say at the moment is, wait and watch. I think we have a few surprises in store.”

