The movie will see Omi Vaidya play an NRI from America who returns to India for a special purpose.

It has been almost 14 years since Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots released, but the film is still fresh in audience’s minds. Although it starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor Khan, it is also fondly remembered for Omi Vaidya’s act as Chatur Ramalingam aka Silencer. In fact, he became an overnight sensation after the film’s release.

3 Idiots fame Omi Vaidya turns director and lead actor in Marathi movie Aaichya Gavat Marathit Bol

Omi is now all set to star as the lead in the upcoming Marathi movie Aaichya Gavat Marathit Bol. This will be his debut film in his mother tongue. But that’s not all. The bigger news is that he will also turning director with this movie, which is a light-hearted entertainer.

As per an official press release by the makers, the film will see Omi play Samar, an NRI (Non Resident Indian) from America, who visits India to get married but gets involved in unexpected twists and turns. The makers have also released the poster of the movie. It shows Omi standing before the flag of the US. He is wearing an accessory as a groom on his forehead and his T-shirt has the words ‘Eligible Bachelor.’

The film also stars Sanskruti Balgude, Parth Bhalerao, Vidyadhar Joshi, Ila Bhate, Kishori Shahane, Uday Tikekar, among others.

Produced by TATG Films LLP, Aaichya Gavat Marathit Bol is all set to release in cinemas on January 19, 2024.

