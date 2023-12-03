A day after Johny Lever’s video with veteran actor Junior Mehmood went viral on social media, the latter's friend has shared his health update.

Renowned actor Junior Mehmood is currently facing a formidable adversary in the form of stage four cancer. The 67-year-old actor, whose illustrious career spans over 200 films in various languages, received the devastating diagnosis in November.

Close friend Salam Kazi, speaking exclusively to ANI, shared insights into Mehmood's health struggles, revealing, "He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. So the treatment is going on, but the doctors said it’s a stage four cancer.”

In addition to this, Kazi, in a conversation with Times Of India, revealed that doctors have given Mehmood a poignant timeline of 40 days. Despite this challenging prognosis, Kazi clarified that the veteran actor is not seeking financial assistance. However, Lever, demonstrating camaraderie, extended a helping hand.

Readers may recall that fellow actor Johny Lever recently visited Mehmood in the hospital. A video, circulating on the internet, portrays Mehmood lying in bed, with Lever holding his hand as they share smiles for the camera.

For the unversed, Junior Mehmood started his career as a junior artist. He achieved a breakthrough with his portrayal of Mehmood Sahab’s brother-in-law in Ratan Bhattacharya’s film Suhagrat. Besides this, he has been a part of multiple hits including Kati Patang, Brahmachari, Mera Naam Joker, and Parvarish, among others.

