Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, has been released in theatres. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the ‘A’ rated violent crime saga collected Rs. 63.80 crores on its opening day. Like many celebrities, Arjun Kapoor is heaping praises for Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep, Anil and more.

Taking to Instagram stories, he wrote, “Animal is an experience…Ranbir u are a special once in a lifetime talent that’s brought to life a character with fire, pain, madness and aggression like never seen before on screen… @rashmika mandanna u made me feel for ur character & equation with Ranbir with the courage & sincerity u brought in… @iambobbydeol just pure screen presence man !!! Wanted so much more of u and that’s I guess the biggest complement an actor can receive… @anilskapoor what an actor what a playa !!! The gravitas the power the honesty with which u made Balbir come alive was par excellence… The real leader the captain @sandeepreddy.vanga Wow what a vision what writing what execution unbelievable the love story of the father son redefined reimagined but told in such a cinematic modern way!!! Kudos to u and ur entire team.”

Animal released on December 1, 2023. Following the unveiling of post-credit scene, Sandeep Reddy Vanga seems to be planning a sequel called Animal Park.

