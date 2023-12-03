comscore
Last Updated 03.12.2023 | 11:00 AM IST

Arjun Kapoor reviews Animal, calls Ranbir Kapoor 'once in a lifetime talent': "Fire, pain, madness and aggression like never seen before on screen"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Arjun Kapoor reviews Animal, calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘once in a lifetime talent’: “Fire, pain, madness and aggression like never seen before on screen”

Arjun Kapoor reviews Animal, calls Ranbir Kapoor 'once in a lifetime talent': "Fire, pain, madness and aggression like never seen before on screen"

Like many celebrities, Arjun Kapoor is heaping praises for Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Anil Kapoor and more.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, has been released in theatres. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the ‘A’ rated violent crime saga collected Rs. 63.80 crores on its opening day. Like many celebrities, Arjun Kapoor is heaping praises for Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep, Anil and more.

Taking to Instagram stories, he wrote, “Animal is an experience…Ranbir u are a special once in a lifetime talent that’s brought to life a character with fire, pain, madness and aggression like never seen before on screen… @rashmika mandanna u made me feel for ur character & equation with Ranbir with the courage & sincerity u brought in… @iambobbydeol just pure screen presence man !!! Wanted so much more of u and that’s I guess the biggest complement an actor can receive… @anilskapoor what an actor what a playa !!! The gravitas the power the honesty with which u made Balbir come alive was par excellence… The real leader the captain @sandeepreddy.vanga Wow what a vision what writing what execution unbelievable the love story of the father son redefined reimagined but told in such a cinematic modern way!!! Kudos to u and ur entire team.”

Animal released on December 1, 2023. Following the unveiling of post-credit scene, Sandeep Reddy Vanga seems to be planning a sequel called Animal Park.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is completely blown away by Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Animal; reveals their daughter Raha took her first steps: “For taking such huge strides as an artist…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

