WOAH! Arshad Warsi confirms MUNNABHAI 3 script is ready, the film might go on floor THIS YEAR

One would say that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have been the best duo on screen when it came to their camaraderie in the Munnabhai franchise. Munnabhai MBBS and Lage Rao Munnabhai had received a lot of love from the audiences, especially Munna and Circuit’s hilarious bromance. The film’s third installment has been in works for years but it seems like if everything falls into place, the film might go on floor later this year.

Arshad Warsi has been promoting his upcoming film Fraud Saiyaan. When asked about the third installment, Arshad Warsi said that he does not know when the film will begin but he is aware that the script is pretty much ready. But, he does know from Rajkumar Hirani that the film will go on floor either in mid or end of 2019. The script work is on and as of now he is only aware of Sanjay Dutt and him being in the third installment.

Munnabhai MBBS starred Gracy Singh, Sunil Dutt and Boman Irani whereas the second part had Vidya Balan as the leading lady.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is currently gearing up for the release of Fraud Saiyaan. Directed by Sourabh Shrivastava, the film is scheduled to be released on January 18.

