Salman Khan to be seen in double role in Race 3?

Salman Khan is set for his another Eid release with action thriller, Race 3. The third installment, which is headlined by Salman, is a multi-starrer with high octane action sequences. With the trailer that has promised to be full of action, the climax will be pretty interesting. As earlier it was reported, the makers have shot multiple endings for the film and only close people from the film know about what ending will be used during the release. One of the multiple endings will have Salman Khan in a double role. While the makers have shot multiple endings to maintain the suspense of the film, the latest development suggests Salman to have a double role in one of the multiple endings.

Race as a franchise is known for its twists and turns, elevating the level of action and suspense, the third installment of the franchise is presenting yet another shocking turn of events. With the double bonanza of Salman Khan, Race 3 is all set to stir the excitement amongst the fans even more.

Race 3 takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. With the action sequences being shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, it is set to break the box office records.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

Also Read: These pics of Salman Khan bonding with Irfan Pathan’s son will warm the cockles of your heart