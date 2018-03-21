Pooja Bhatt pens her second book and it’s about her father Mahesh Bhatt

alcoholism, awaits release, Pooja has already started work on her second book. And it comes as no surprise to know that Pooja’s second is on her father, the very controversial, fearless and interesting Mahesh Bhatt.

Confirming this Pooja Bhatt says, “Yes, I’ve already started work on my second book. It’s on my father.” Pooja promises a no-holds-barred look into the life of the man who has influenced not only Pooja but entire generations of movie-makers in India. Says the proud daughter, “Mahesh Bhatt has taught me all that I know about sharing an equation with people. What my father has taught me is that you can lie to anybody but not to yourself.”

The idea of doing an autobiography has also come up for Pooja. “A friend suggested that I write my autobiography. But I’ve to tell the truth. And I can’t do that because it involves other people’s lives. What would we be without those who are part of our lives? As I grow older I realize that just because I’m so obsessed with the truth it doesn’t mean that everyone else in my life is equally comfortable with it.”

Before plunging into a book on her father, Pooja had a heart-to-heart on the subject with her father, and he gave her the go-ahead for an honest biography. “Integrity courage and passion are what I’ve inherited from my father,” says Pooja.

