Pad Man Akshay marks special Women’s Day celebration; launches Run4Niine to tackle menstrual taboos

During the making of Pad Man, Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna made sure that they would support every initiative directed towards menstrual hygiene and also tackle menstrual taboos. Keeping up with their word, the very fit superstar [who is now addressed as Pad Man for obvious reasons] has joined forces with the Niine Movement to announce the launch of Run4Niine in up to 500 cities in India on March 8, 2019 to mark International Women’s Day.

Run4Niine expands the nationwide #18to82 campaign initiated by the Niine Movement, to bridge the gap between the 18% of menstruating females in India who use sanitary napkins, and the 82% predominantly engaging in unhygienic and unsafe alternatives such as old cloths, rags, hay and even ash. This will be achieved by tackling the age-old taboos associated with menstruation in India, which have resulted in school dropouts for girls to severe reproductive health ailments.

As an inclusive initiative, Run4Niine will bring together both genders, across all ages, backgrounds and of all abilities – to run, walk, jog and wheel across their cities, and help break the silence associated with menstruation and to join the Chain of Niine.

Akshay Kumar will flag off Run4Niine in Lucknow. In addition to starting this unique nationwide campaign, Akshay Kumar will also be part of a special event extravaganza where guests will be entertained and inspired to talk about the importance of menstrual hygiene awareness.

Speaking about his association with Run4Niine, megastar Akshay Kumar said, “When I made the movie Pad Man, I was hoping for it to turn into a conversation. But today, after a year, I can proudly say that it has grown to become a phenomenal movement, truly at a grass roots level. I am therefore excited to announce my partnership with the Niine Movement to take this to the streets of India and invite my fellow citizens, compatriots, change makers and pathbreakers to join me for Run4Niine, to raise awareness and initiate action on menstrual hygiene. Each of us when joined together will form a chain – an unstoppable force fighting an improbable stigma.”

Speaking on the significance of the event taking place to mark International Women’s Day Akshay Kumar added “International Women’s Day is a significant day for women and girls across the world; a day when not only women are celebrated for their achievements and contributions in all sectors of life but a cold reminder of the inequalities that exist in our society which have kept girls and women back for centuries. International Women’s Day serves as a fitting day for Run4Niine, where EVERYONE can come together in solidarity to tackle menstrual taboos.”

