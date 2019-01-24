Vidyut Jammwal REVEALS about what it is like to shoot with animals for Chuck Russell’s Junglee

It is a truly great moment for Vidyut Jammwal, who seems to be enjoying every moment on the sets of Junglee. The film is expected to be revolving around poaching of animals, especially elephants to which the Commando star plays a protector. Speaking on the film which is nearing its release in the next couple of months, Vidyut spoke about his experience of shooting with elephants and working with Hollywood director Chuck Russell.

Strongly opposing something as heinous as poaching, Vidyut Jammwal spoke about his happiness of being associated with a film that condemns violence against animals. The actor, in his earlier interviews, has often expressed about how it has been an enriching and learning experience for him to shoot with animals. He believes that one needs a pure heart to connect with them and bond with them. Once the bond is established, the animals will be very cooperative and happy to deal with. “Shooting with the giant creatures has been a surreal experience for the entire team,” he had said.

Vidyut Jammwal reveals that while the behavioral pattern of animals is quite unpredictable, our emotions whilst interacting with them need to be real. Besides elaborating on what he learnt from the sets of Junglee, the actor was also super thrilled about working with a renowned filmmaker like Chuck Russell. The latter, who has directed films like Eraser and The Mask, was directing his first Bollywood film featuring Vidyut and the actor couldn’t be happier about it.

Vidyut also considers this as a huge responsibility and is overwhelmed that the director saw potential in him.

Describing the film, Vidyut maintained that even though Junglee falls in the category of The Jungle Book, it will be a different world. He also stated that while Bollywood has hardly explored animal based films in the past two to three decades, he asserts that this one will make a mark and that it is exactly the kind of film he would have loved to see as a kid.

The trailer, as mentioned by Vidyut, is scheduled to release in mid-February but the dates are yet to be announced.

Also Read: REVEALED: Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee to release on April 5

More Pages: Junglee Box Office Collection