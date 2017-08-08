OMG! After Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, Pritam goes on a sabbatical!

Music composer Pritam has had an eventful year with four back to back movies including Sushant Singh- Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta, Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Ranbir Kapoor– Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos and Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. Although all the four films did not do well at the box office, Pritam’s soundtrack fared well and was definitely loved by everyone. But, the gruesome process has exhausted Pritam and he is now going a break.

On Tuesday, Pritam officially announced that he will be now be taking one and half year break as he needs some time off. The composer took to Facebook and wrote, “With the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal, the 3 most gruelling months of my life come to an end. It’s been exhausting and challenging with 4 films, over 25 songs, over 20 musicals and background music of Jagga Jasoos all happening back to back. How I wish that the releases were spaced out but nonetheless it’s been a personally inspiring ride. Also, learned a lot of new lessons in this journey.”

However, Pritam did promise his fans that he will back with a bang and with some amazing music. He further wrote, “Thank you all for your constant love and support. I had decided last year not to sign on any new projects till the completion of JHMS and with its release, I can take a small break and will come back to take on new projects, as no matter how hard, challenging and sleep depriving the process is, this is what I love. Thank you guys again, will see you in a year or year and a half with some new films.”

While Pritam has not signed any movie after Jab Harry Met Sejal, one can only expect him to come back with a bang.