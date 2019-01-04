Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz calls out Govinda’s hypocrisy after his Twitter tribute for ‘father Figure’

Kader Khan, a legendary actor and screen writer, passed away in Canada a couple of days ago. He succumbed to old age and left behind a great legacy for anyone aspiring to make it big in the film business. An exceptionally talented personality spent his last days with his family in Toronto and was a bit lonely too. After he passed away, everyone from the industry including Amitabh Bachchan and his on screen son Govinda took to Twitter to post heartfelt tributes for him. Govinda wrote, “RIP Kader Khan Saab. He was not just my “ustaad” but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words.#ripkaderkhansaab.” While Govinda’s tribute sounded genuine, his son Sarfaraz is of another opinion. He told media that if Govinda really cared, he could have called to check on the family at least. He also said that he never reached out to his ‘father figure’ in his last days, thus calling out his hypocrisy.

Similarly Amitabh Bachchan too took to Twitter and had a lot to say about Kader Khan and his talent. But there were reports that Kader in fact lost out on a lot of projects because he refused to call Amitabh ‘sirji’. But Sarfaraz later clarified that Kader thought about Amitabh till his last breathe. He said that Kader loved and respected Amitabh and the feeling was mutual. Amitabh tweeted, “Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !!”

Kader passed away at the age of 81 on December 31.

