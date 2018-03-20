Irrfan Khan posts a new picture of himself with a cryptic poem

Irrfan Khan who is currently battling the rare NeuroEndocrine Tumour ailment took to instagram to post a picture of himself, which essentially is a silhouette of his head and shared a cryptic poem with it. He has been using the social media to connect with his fans recently and assuring them that he would emerge a winner after surviving this disease. We are getting to see a very reflective side of the actor since he announced that he is suffering from a rare disease. There was a lot of conjecture about the nature of his illness and there were false media reports claiming that he has brain cancer which he refuted later by coming out in open about his disease.

Recently, he posted a picture of himself on Insta and wrote a heartbreakingly beautiful poem with it by Rainer Maria Rilke. It read:

Rainer Maria Rilke.

“God speaks to each of us as he makes us,

then walks with us silently out of the night.

These are the words we dimly hear:

You, sent out beyond your recall,

go to the limits of your longing.

Embody me.

Flare up like a flame

and make big shadows I can move in.

Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror.

Just keep going. No feeling is final.

Don’t let yourself lose me.

Nearby is the country they call life.

You will know it by its seriousness.

Now, this perfectly sums up his predicament, doesn’t it? As reported by us, Irrfan is taking treatment for his disease in London and very soon we expect him to bounce back and start impressing us with his brilliant work all over again.



Before declaring that he is suffering from Neuro Endocrine Tumour, he had Hindi Medium 2 and Vishal Bhardwaj’s gangster drama Sapna Didi in the pipeline.

Also Read: BREAKING: Irrfan Khan REVEALS details about his rare disease