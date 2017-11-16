Here’s what Sushant Singh Rajput has to say on the ongoing Padmavati controversy

While a few days ago, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali who had to deal with the Rajput protestors alone, as they continued to fuel up controversies despite the constant measures taken by the filmmaker, he has now found support in his fraternity. After IFTDA [Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association] decided to take a firm stand on the film’s release along with Bhansali, now his other colleagues too are speaking up on the issue.

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput who attended the Lokmat Style Awards decided to talk about the same when the media questioned him on the subject. After Sidharth Malhotra coming out in support of Bhansali at the same event, Sushant Singh decided to talk about how every filmmaker has the right to tell his stories like everyone else.

Sushant Singh Rajput said, “We all tell stories to each other. A filmmaker too has the right to tell stories like the way we do. If the film is good, I am sure everyone will definitely go and watch it.”

Padmavati has been fighting for its release ever since the trailer has hit the tube. The film has been facing massive protests on varied regions from certain Hindu activists who have apparently raised objection in the release, accusing Sanjay Leela Bhansali of distorting historical facts. The filmmaker has been tackling issues of vandalism on the sets as well as protests ever since the inception of the film but the film industry has now come unitedly to back up the filmmaker’s fight.

Padmavati features Deepika Padukone as the protagonist, Rani Padmavati along with Shahid Kapoor as her husband-king Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh, as the antagonist, Alauddin Khilji. It is slated to hit the big screen on December 1.