Coming soon: Cricket match between Bollywood stars and Parliamentarians

The Indian government is doing as much as possible to eradicate the killer disease tuberculosis (TB) from the country. In order to spread awareness for the same, they had even roped in the legendary Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador of their campaign. Amitabh Bachchan had even revealed that he was diagnosed with TB whilst he started shooting for his hit show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC), wherein he was in immense pain and on strong medication.

The latest step taken by the government in order to spread awareness about TB will be in the form of a charity cricket match which will be played between the parliamentarians and Bollywood actors. The same was announced in the Lok Sabha yesterday by the BJP MP Anurag Thakur during a discussion on Sustainable Development Goals. The said match will take place on April 8 this year.

Watch this space for further developments.

