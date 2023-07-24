comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 24.07.2023 | 9:01 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Zeenat Aman to return to silver screen with Bun Tikki, set to join Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Zeenat Aman to return to silver screen with Bun Tikki, set to join Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol

en Bollywood News Zeenat Aman to return to silver screen with Bun Tikki, set to join Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol

The plan is to take the movie on floors by November of this year in Himachal Pradesh. The director plans to talk about parenting and gender identity throughout the movie.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who has been garnering a lot of attention due to her Instagram, will return to the silver screen with Faraz Arif Ansari’s next, Bun Tikki. Last seen in Panipat, she will join actors Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in the upcoming movie. The plan is to take the movie on floors by November of this year in Himachal Pradesh. The director plans to talk about parenting and gender identity throughout the movie. Abhay Deol will play the role of a father.

Zeenat Aman to return to silver screen with Bun Tikki, set to join Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol

Zeenat Aman to return to silver screen with Bun Tikki, set to join Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source from the creative team revealed, “Though Bun Tikki revolves around Abhay and his on-screen son, Shabana and Zeenat form the film’s backbone. Casting for the child is underway. When Faraz approached Zeenat, she loved the script. She always knew that if she made a comeback, it would be with a story that aligned with her ideas and beliefs. Bun Tikki was just that. She told Faraz she had to be a part of this film as it explores many causes she feels strongly about.”

The source further revealed, “Children have to deal with many issues today, which also play a role in creating their identity as an adult. Often, the onus is on children to behave better and achieve certain goals, but the film places equal responsibility on parents. It celebrates the power of love, kindness and friendship.”

Manish Malhotra is set to produce the film under the banner Stage 5. The designer wants to focus on lesser-told stories through his production house.

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman impresses fans with rap debut in new ad; watch

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a…

Kajol opens up on the success of The Trial:…

Oppenheimer is the BIGGEST Hollywood opener…

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan to share stage…

EXCLUSIVE: “Documentary on Roshans will have…

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to head to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification