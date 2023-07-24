The plan is to take the movie on floors by November of this year in Himachal Pradesh. The director plans to talk about parenting and gender identity throughout the movie.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who has been garnering a lot of attention due to her Instagram, will return to the silver screen with Faraz Arif Ansari’s next, Bun Tikki. Last seen in Panipat, she will join actors Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in the upcoming movie. The plan is to take the movie on floors by November of this year in Himachal Pradesh. The director plans to talk about parenting and gender identity throughout the movie. Abhay Deol will play the role of a father.

Zeenat Aman to return to silver screen with Bun Tikki, set to join Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source from the creative team revealed, “Though Bun Tikki revolves around Abhay and his on-screen son, Shabana and Zeenat form the film’s backbone. Casting for the child is underway. When Faraz approached Zeenat, she loved the script. She always knew that if she made a comeback, it would be with a story that aligned with her ideas and beliefs. Bun Tikki was just that. She told Faraz she had to be a part of this film as it explores many causes she feels strongly about.”

The source further revealed, “Children have to deal with many issues today, which also play a role in creating their identity as an adult. Often, the onus is on children to behave better and achieve certain goals, but the film places equal responsibility on parents. It celebrates the power of love, kindness and friendship.”

Manish Malhotra is set to produce the film under the banner Stage 5. The designer wants to focus on lesser-told stories through his production house.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.