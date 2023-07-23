Karan Johar is all set to return as a director after almost seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His last directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had released in 2016. His latest film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and the two have been religiously promoting the film in different parts of India these days in various events. As the film readies itself for release, more details about the movie have emerged.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a runtime of 168 minutes, gets U/A certificate from CBFC

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed on Twitter that the runtime for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is 168 minutes and 33 seconds, which comes down to 2 hours, 48 minutes and 33 seconds. He also mentioned that the movie has been granted U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to recently disclose the censor details of the movie. The CBFC asked the makers to remove the abuse ‘b******d,’ which is used several times in the film, with ‘behen di’. The rum brand ‘Old Monk’ is changed to ‘Bold Monk.’ The makers were also asked to remove an entire dialogue about the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among few other cuts.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to release in theatres on July 28.

