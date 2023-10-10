Shehnaaz Gill, who made her film debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently has been receiving rave reviews for her role as Rushi Kalra in Thank You For Coming. While the actress has been all over the place promoting the coming-of-age drama, it seems that the extreme work pressure and travel has taken a toll on her health. Gill was recently admitted to the hospital and during a recent interaction with her fans, the actress revealed that she was diagnosed with food poisoning, which left many of them concerned.

Shehnaaz Gill gets admitted after being diagnosed with food poisoning; Rhea Kapoor visits actress

Shehnaaz Gill recently had a brief interaction with her fans wherein she was seen talking to them from the hospital bed. After many of them expressed concern over her health, the actress revealed that she was diagnosed with food poisoning after having a sandwich amid promotions. As fans expressed their love and concern for her, Shehnaaz also went on to assure that she is recouping well. She said during the session, “Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. (See, everyone has their day. The same happened with me. Will be back in some days)”. She went on to add, “Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection (I was not fine. I had an infection. I actually had a sandwich because of which I got this food infection)”.

During the Instagram live session, producer of Thank You For Coming, Anil Kapoor, who also made an appearance in the film, also dropped his message and appreciated the actress as he added, “Namatey Shehnaaz ji. You are like Mumtaz… the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hain, appreciate kar rahe hain (everyone is watching the film and are appreciating it too).” On the other hand, the veteran star’s daughter and co-producer, Rhea Kapoor was snapped by paparazzi visiting Gill in the hospital.

Coming to Thank You For Coming, the film features Bhumi Pednekar in a lead role along with Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill, in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres on October 6.

