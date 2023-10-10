comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.10.2023 | 2:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shehnaaz Gill gets admitted after being diagnosed with food poisoning; Rhea Kapoor visits actress

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shehnaaz Gill gets admitted after being diagnosed with food poisoning; Rhea Kapoor visits actress

en Bollywood News Shehnaaz Gill gets admitted after being diagnosed with food poisoning; Rhea Kapoor visits actress

Shehnaaz Gill recently worked with Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the recently released film Thank You For Coming.

By Soumya Anantharaman -

Shehnaaz Gill, who made her film debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently has been receiving rave reviews for her role as Rushi Kalra in Thank You For Coming. While the actress has been all over the place promoting the coming-of-age drama, it seems that the extreme work pressure and travel has taken a toll on her health. Gill was recently admitted to the hospital and during a recent interaction with her fans, the actress revealed that she was diagnosed with food poisoning, which left many of them concerned.

Shehnaaz Gill gets admitted after being diagnosed with food poisoning; Rhea Kapoor visits actress

Shehnaaz Gill gets admitted after being diagnosed with food poisoning; Rhea Kapoor visits actress

Shehnaaz Gill recently had a brief interaction with her fans wherein she was seen talking to them from the hospital bed. After many of them expressed concern over her health, the actress revealed that she was diagnosed with food poisoning after having a sandwich amid promotions. As fans expressed their love and concern for her, Shehnaaz also went on to assure that she is recouping well. She said during the session, “Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. (See, everyone has their day. The same happened with me. Will be back in some days)”. She went on to add, “Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection (I was not fine. I had an infection. I actually had a sandwich because of which I got this food infection)”.


During the Instagram live session, producer of Thank You For Coming, Anil Kapoor, who also made an appearance in the film, also dropped his message and appreciated the actress as he added, “Namatey Shehnaaz ji. You are like Mumtaz… the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hain, appreciate kar rahe hain (everyone is watching the film and are appreciating it too).” On the other hand, the veteran star’s daughter and co-producer, Rhea Kapoor was snapped by paparazzi visiting Gill in the hospital.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


Coming to Thank You For Coming, the film features Bhumi Pednekar in a lead role along with Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill, in pivotal roles. The film released in theatres on October 6.

Also ReadPhotos: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and others snapped promoting Thank You For Coming

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam and…

Salman Khan and Being Human welcome Alizeh…

Sony TV DENIES “Fabricated” KBC video on…

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born trailer out: Tiger…

Saathiya director Shaad Ali takes legal…

Akshay Kumar CLARIFIES the Vimal Pan Masala…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification