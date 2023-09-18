comscore
Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan regarding a 2018 cheating case

Organizers of a Durga Pooja event had filed a case against Zareen Khan for not appearing at their pandal in 2018.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Zareen Khan, who was embroiled in a cheating case in 2018, seems to have landed in legal trouble after the Kolkata court decided to take strict action against the actress. After organizers of a Durga Pooja pandal in Kolkata filed a complaint against her for cheating, five years ago, the actress failed to appear at the court summons, due to which, they have decided to take legal action against the Veer actress and reports suggest that they have issued an arrest warrant.

However, in these reports, Zareen Khan has asserted that she was unaware of the court order and that her lawyer is currently handling the matter. The actress refrained from making any more comments on the case.  Talking about the matter, Zareen Khan told India Today, "I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity. In the meantime, you can speak to my PR.”

We hear that Zareen Khan was invited by the organizers of a Durga Pooja event in Kolkata during Navratri 2018 and the actress had assured her presence at the pandal. However, on the day of the ceremony, Khan did not attend the event, followed by which, one of the organizers approached the Kolkata police and registered a complaint against the case for fraud and cheating. Post that, the police conducted investigation, after which they filed a chargesheet against the actress and her manager.

On the other hand, Zareen Khan had appeared for the police questioning during the case in 2018 wherein she had claimed that the organizers had made false claims of some prominent personalities from the Kolkata politics expected to attend the event but later, it was revealed to her and her team that it was a small-time event in North Kolkata. Furthermore, it is being said that the actress also accused the organizers of mismanagement in her statement wherein she claimed that she had to face travel and accommodation challenges.

Also Read: Zareen Khan gets clicked by paps post workout

