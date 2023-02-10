YRF Talent management was managing Manushi Chhillar, Anya Singh and Vishal Jethwa, all of them were launched by the banner.

The talent management arm of Yash Raj Films, YRF Talent, has been constantly in the headlines for the past few months. Earlier, actors Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra parted ways with the talent management company, and now, YRF has decided to end their association with Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh.

If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by, then YRF Talent has decided to part ways with Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh in its reboot stage. A source told the portal, “YRF Talent is set to become more boutique and look at acquiring new faces in the months to come. While on a reboot, YRF Talent has decided to part ways with names like Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh.” Meanwhile, there are speculations that the studio will also unveil its next set of faces in 2023 - 2024.

For the unversed, Manushi Chillar made her acting debut with the YRF-produced period drama, Samrat Prithviraj. Whereas Vishal Jethwa impressed the audience with his performance in the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani. Meanwhile, Anya Singh was seen in Qaidi Band.

Currently, the banner is riding high on the success of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Released on January 26, the Siddharth Anand directorial has emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time from the Hindi Film Industry, followed by Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

