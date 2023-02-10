comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.02.2023 | 7:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » YRF Talent ends its association with Manushi Chhillar, Anya Singh and Vishal Jethwa

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

YRF Talent ends its association with Manushi Chhillar, Anya Singh and Vishal Jethwa

en Bollywood News YRF Talent ends its association with Manushi Chhillar, Anya Singh and Vishal Jethwa

YRF Talent management was managing Manushi Chhillar, Anya Singh and Vishal Jethwa, all of them were launched by the banner.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The talent management arm of Yash Raj Films, YRF Talent, has been constantly in the headlines for the past few months. Earlier, actors Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra parted ways with the talent management company, and now, YRF has decided to end their association with Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh.

YRF Talent ends its association with Manushi Chhillar, Anya Singh and Vishal Jethwa

YRF Talent ends its association with Manushi Chhillar, Anya Singh and Vishal Jethwa

If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by, then YRF Talent has decided to part ways with Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh in its reboot stage. A source told the portal, “YRF Talent is set to become more boutique and look at acquiring new faces in the months to come. While on a reboot, YRF Talent has decided to part ways with names like Manushi Chhillar, Vishal Jethwa and Anya Singh.” Meanwhile, there are speculations that the studio will also unveil its next set of faces in 2023 - 2024.

For the unversed, Manushi Chillar made her acting debut with the YRF-produced period drama, Samrat Prithviraj. Whereas Vishal Jethwa impressed the audience with his performance in the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani. Meanwhile, Anya Singh was seen in Qaidi Band.

Currently, the banner is riding high on the success of Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Released on January 26, the Siddharth Anand directorial has emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time from the Hindi Film Industry, followed by Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra moves out of YRF’s talent management agency: Report

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kareena Kapoor Khan on finding an ‘instant…

Jugjugg Jeeyo's Prajakta Koli to make her…

Mrunal Thakur joined cast of Selfiee just…

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan release delayed again;…

Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Rohit Shetty to choose…

Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shalin Bhanot will put…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification