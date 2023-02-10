Post a brief encounter at a Los Angeles cocktail party in January, directors Steven Spielberg and SS Rajamouli reconnected on Thursday during a Zoom chat. Reliance Entertainment, a longtime collaborator of Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, which co-produced and released The Fabelmans theatrically in India on February 10, shared the video of their exclusive chat in India. Before diving deep into the importance and aspects of cinema-making, Steven heaped praises on SS Rajamouli’s RRR and called it “eye candy.”

Steven Spielberg shares his review of SS Rajamouli’s RRR; calls it “eye-candy” and “extraordinary”, watch

As the video starts, after greeting each other, Steven asserted, “I thought your movie was outstanding… it was just amazing. I hadn't seen it when we met but I saw it last week and sat it was just amazing. I couldn’t believe my eyes – it was like eye candy.. it was extraordinary to look at and experience.” As he went on to speak about the film, he lauded the performance of the lead cast, Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt and antagonist Alison Doody. Interestingly, Steven had worked with Alison in the past for his film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, released in 1989.

Responding to his feedback, Rajamouli said, “I can almost get up from the chair and do a dance – it means a lot to me.”

It is worth mentioning here that Steven and Rajamouli will meet again soon, given that The Fabelmans and RRR are nominated for the Oscars. While Steven’s film is nominated in multiple categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Williams), and Best Supporting Actor (Hirsch), RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged a nomination under ‘Best Original Song – Category’ at the 95th Academy Awards.

Also Read: MM Keeravani to perform his nominated song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscars

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.