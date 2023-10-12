A YouTuber has claimed that Anand Ahuja has sent a legal notice to her over a video, in which she roasted Sonam Kapoor.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has garnered both admiration and criticism throughout her career. Despite a brief hiatus following the arrival of her son, Vayu, in 2022, the actress is poised to make a return to the silver screen. However, her journey in the limelight has been accompanied by a fair share of trolling and roasting on social media, a common occurrence for celebrities in the age of digital scrutiny.

Recently, a YouTube content creator named Raginyy joined the conversation by posting a video on her channel that centred around the actress. In the video, Raginyy delved into Sonam Kapoor's past interviews, offering a mix of critique and appreciation.

While the YouTuber praised Sonam's acting talents, she did not shy away from addressing the actress's tendencies to invite trolling through her interview responses. The video seemed to trigger a response that no one quite anticipated.

Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja, was evidently perturbed by the content creator's take on his wife. Anand took legal action by serving a defamation notice to Raginyy, expressing his displeasure at the video. The legal notice highlighted Anand's frustration with the online roasting of his wife, Sonam, and the analysis of disparaging comments made about her.

The situation remains ongoing, with both the content creator and Anand Ahuja yet to provide further statements or updates regarding the legal notice.

Coming to the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Blind, which was released directly on OTT.

