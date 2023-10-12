Khushi Kapoor was officially announced as the brand ambassador for Sol De Janeiro, the award-winning brand of skin and body care products.

The event, which took place in style, saw Khushi Kapoor making a grand entrance in an all-pink ensemble. Her choice of a pink corset paired with a silk pink wrap skirt and matching pink stilettos turned heads and accentuated her elegant yet youthful style.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the partnership, Khushi Kapoor stated, "I am honoured to be a part of the Sol de Janeiro family and represent this dynamic and vibrant brand, that’s exclusively available on Nykaa! Self-care, for me, is about embracing one's unique identity, and Sol de Janeiro's products empower individuals to do just that. I look forward to sharing Sol de Janeiro’s indulgent body care rituals with beauty enthusiasts in India."

Khushi Kapoor's association with Sol De Janeiro undoubtedly marks a significant turning point for the brand. Together, they promise to redefine the beauty and self-care landscape, celebrating individuality and indulgence.

