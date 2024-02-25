comscore
Last Updated 25.02.2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Yodha trailer to release on THIS date; Siddharth Malhotra looks fierce in the fresh poster!

Buckle up, action fans! The highly anticipated trailer for Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action thriller, Yodha, is set to land on February 29.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated action thriller Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, is gearing up for its release on March 15. To further ignite the excitement, the makers have announced the trailer release date - February 29! Alongside the announcement, a new poster featuring Malhotra's fierce commando avatar has been unveiled. 

Sid shared the news on his Instagram, writing, "Fasten your seatbelts, #YodhaTrailer arrives in 4 days! #Yodha in cinemas March 15." The poster showcases a rugged Malhotra, gun in hand and black streaks across his face, ready to protect passengers from a hijacked flight. This visual teaser follows the glimpse offered in the earlier released teaser and sets the stage for an adrenaline-pumping adventure.

The poster ignited fans' anticipation, with the comments section overflowing with fire emojis. This follows the positive response to the film's first romantic song, ‘Zindagi Tere Naam,’ released last Saturday.

Speaking at the film's first poster launch held mid-air, Malhotra expressed, "This high-flying launch is just the beginning. The audience is in for more surprises before release, and I can't wait for their reaction." He also highlighted his long-standing association with Dharma Productions, from Student of the Year to Shershaah, and his confidence that Yodha will continue this successful journey.

Malhotra was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, it started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 19 onwards. With the Yodha trailer dropping soon and the film releasing on March 15, fans eagerly await to see Malhotra deliver another action-packed performance. Apart from him, the film will also star Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. 

Also Read: Raashii Khanna hopes ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ inspires travel to Manali after Yodha release

More Pages: Yodha Box Office Collection

