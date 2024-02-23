Makers unveiled the teaser of the romantic number on Friday which gives a glimpse of the chemistry between the lead actors.

After unveiling the power packed trailer of Yodha, the makers are now gearing up to showcase the intense chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, who are coming together as an onscreen couple for the first time. The first song of Yodha titled 'Zindagi Tere Naam' is all set to be launched on Saturday, February 24 but however, the makers decided to share a glimpse of the same by unveiling the teaser, a day before.

Yodha song ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna to release on February 24

The makers gave a sneak peek of the song in the form of a teaser owhich was posted on social media that features the chemistry between the versatile actor and the gorgeous actress. The teaser of 'Zindagi Tere Naam', which revolves around the love that Raashii and Sidharth share on screen, was shared on her social media platform by Khanna and she described the ‘love’ in the caption saying, “When it comes to love, even sky is not the limit!” On the other hand, Sidharth too reposted the same teaser with a different caption that read, “Love’s magic takes the Yodha to fearless flights”. The song promises to captivate audiences with its soul-stirring melody and beautiful lyrics.

Speaking about the track, the lyrics is penned by Kaushal Kishore whereas it is sung by Vishal Mishra, who is fresh out of the success of Animal’s song - ‘Pehle Bhi Main’.

Yodha, helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is expected to revolve around a plane hijack with Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of an agent and Raashii Khanna as one of the key officials working for the airline. Also starring Disha Patani, and produced by Dharma Productions, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15.

