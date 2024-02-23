Music giant T-Series has officially squashed rumours circulating online about a potential remake of the classic film Baseraa. In a statement released today, a T-Series spokesperson firmly denied any such plans, calling the reports "baseless and false news."

"We would like to clarify that we are not making a remake of the movie Baseraa, the statement declared. "These are rumours, and we will also be replying to the notice received." This statement comes in response to recent media speculation fueled by a report suggesting Aashiqui 3 would be a remake of Baseraa, starring Kartik Aaryan.

For the unversed, Baseraa was released in 1981 starring Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee and Rekha in the lead.

T-Series further shed light on its unwavering commitment to delivering original content to its audiences. "Our focus remains on delivering quality music and entertainment," the statement reiterated. "We have no plans to deviate from that mission."

The recent rumors likely stemmed from the confirmed production of Aashiqui 3, which will be directed by Anurag Basu and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Mukesh Bhatt. While details about the film's plot remain under wraps, the official title and casting information have yet to be announced.

