Renowned filmmaker JP Dutta, best known for patriotic films like Border and romantic-action drama like Refugee, was conferred with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Raj Kapoor Award for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema by the honourable Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The distinguished honor was bestowed upon him at a recent award ceremony held in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

JP Dutta's illustrious career spans decades, marked by a remarkable repertoire of films that have made an impact on the Indian film industry. Expressing his gratitude on receiving the award, JP Dutta shared, “This recognition means everything as it comes from the place I was born and brought up in… this state this city is my home and to be honoured by your home there is nothing bigger… also for a boy who started his career from RK film studios to be given an award named after Raj Kapoor is a feeling I can’t put into words. I would like to thank the Honorable chief minister Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis ji and the cultural ministry for this award & recognition of my work."

Several photos and videos from the event were posted by the filmmaker and his actress-wife Bindiya Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta on her social media. Along with these, she also penned a note of gratitude saying, “Such a special night <3 Thank you @cmomaharashtra_ For honouring my fathers contribution to Indian Cinema (folded hands emoji)”. Besides that, she also shared a video of Sonu Nigam paying a tribute at the event to JP Dutta’s film Border by singing the film’s iconic song, ‘Sandese Aatein Hain’ live.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Raj Kapoor Award recognized Dutta's dedication, creativity, and his commitment to the craft. His compelling narratives have earned him a special place in the hearts of cinephiles and critics alike and this recognition celebrates these remarkable achievements.

