Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Yodha 3D motion poster shines at New York’s Times Square; watch video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yodha 3D motion poster shines at New York’s Times Square; watch video

en Bollywood News Yodha 3D motion poster shines at New York’s Times Square; watch video

Makers of Yodha, Dharma Productions, took the marketing of the film to another level through a 3D hoarding at Times Square.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmakers Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha is the next keenly awaited Bollywood film of this year. Starring Sidharth Malhotra in an action-packed role, the movie is a hijack drama, which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The trailer of the film, which was released recently, has created tremendous buzz for the film. But the makers are still taking up newer methods to publicize the movie.

Yodha 3D motion poster shines at New York’s Times Square; watch video

Dharma Productions is breaking the conventional outdoor campaign approach and is devising a creative way to promote the film. As per latest update, a 3D outdoor hoarding of Yodha is being displayed at New York’s historic Times Square. A video shared by the makers shows the footage being played on the huge digital screen over there.

One can also see general public taking note of the 3D hoarding, with some of them even clicking pictures and shooting its video on their movie phones. Offering a three-dimensional approach for viewers on the street seems to be working out very well from the part of the makers.

Yodha revolves around a commando, played by Sidharth, and his efforts to rescue passengers from a plane hijacked by terrorists. Also starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, the movie is all set to release in theatres on March 15.

Also Read: Yodha brings a Bollywood twist to BGMI for one-of-a-kind in-game promotions

More Pages: Yodha Box Office Collection

