Kunal Kemmu to have a cameo in directorial debut Madgaon Express? Here's what we know

Kunal Kemmu to have a cameo in directorial debut Madgaon Express? Here’s what we know

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express is slated to release on March 22, 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The fervour of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express is constantly rising at a fever pitch. After the amazing response the trailer received, The makers have kept the audience's excitement on the rise with its immensely entertaining songs, 'Baby Bring It On' and 'Raaton Ke Nazaare.' Interstingly, now we have heard that debutant director Kunal Kemmu might have a cameo in Madgaon Express.

In an interesting anecdote, we have learned that Kunal Kemmu started working on the script of Madgaon Express a few years back and now he is ready to bring it to theaters. As per an independent industry source, "Director Kunal Kemmu might have a cameo in Madgaon Express. The actor who is making his directorial debut with the film has amazing comic timing while comedy has always been his genre and as he will be seen having a cameo in the film, he will add an interesting flavour to the film. He started working on the script in 2016 and keeping the script in mind, he might also have a cameo in the film."

"Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," Madgaon Express promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

Also Read: Madgaon Express trailer launch: Kunal Kemmu talks about his SHOCKING and amusing Goa trip: “Humne deewar Surf se ghisni shuru ki; I imagined hotel staff beating us up in slow motion”

More Pages: Madgaon Express Box Office Collection

