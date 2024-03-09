The makers of Yodha have come up with a unique way of marketing the Sidharth Malhotra starrer.

Filmmakers Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre’s Yodha is making the right noises before its grand release in theatres. Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, the movie has been in the news ever since it was announced. And when the makers recently released its action-packed trailer, the anticipation for this hijack drama went several notches higher. The release of its songs ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ and ‘Tere Sang Ishq Hua’ has further helped the cause of the film.

Yodha brings a Bollywood twist to BGMI for one-of-a-kind in-game promotions

And now, the makers of the film Dharma Productions have come up with something out-of-the-box as far as the marketing of the film is concerned. Yodha has now entered the BGMI universe in a unique way and is now open to players. Players of the popular game BGMI can now spot Sidharth Malhotra in his upcoming movie Yodha avatar on banners and more inside the game. You can now enlighten the Yodha inside them.

Announcing the same on their Instagram page, Dharma Productions wrote, “Yodha brings a Bollywood twist to BGMI for one-of-a-kind in-game experience like never before! Drop into BGMI for exclusive rewards and epic ‘Play & Win’ events!”

Yodha revolves around a commando who is tasked with rescuing passengers from a plane hijacked by terrorists. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It is all set to be released in theatres on March 15.

