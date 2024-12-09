Versatile actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is a die-hard fan of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, his web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (YKKA) takes its title from one of SRK's biggest chartbusters, 'Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen', from the runaway blockbuster Baazigar. It's a delightful coincidence that the show shares its name with a memorable hit from SRK's iconic film.

“Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein feels like a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s fearless spirit,” says Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin said "Shah Rukh Khan’s career-defining roles in Baazigar and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa were not just performances they were a masterclass in embracing the complexity of the anti-hero. As a die-hard fan of the superstar, I have always admired SRK not just as an actor but as an outsider who rose to the top through sheer talent and determination. His journey has been a constant source of inspiration and courage for me, showing that no dream is too big, and no journey is tough. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, with its high-stakes drama, unapologetic sensationalism, and raw energy, feels like a tribute to the very fearless spirit SRK brought to roles like those in Baazigar and Darr. "

He added "His portrayal of the brooding, conflicted anti-hero was flawed and didn’t always know his way out of a situation has influenced not just me, but an entire generation of storytellers, shaping how we see heroes in cinema. In Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, my character is an ode to that 90's hero – the one who lived on the edge, where the line between good and bad was always blurred. My inspiration for Vikrant is drawn heavily from SRK’s iconic anti-heroes, those roles that made us question, empathize, and sometimes even cheer for the dark side. The character’s complexity, his struggle, his passion, and his defiance — all of it reflects that unapologetic energy, the very essence of the superstar I idolize. Vikrant's journey in the show references the same boldness, intensity, and ambiguity that SRK injected into his iconic roles."

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 continues to captivate audiences with its gripping blend of crime, love, obsession, and murder, while further deepening the complexities of its characters. The show’s ability to explore these dark themes with such raw intensity makes it a standout in the crime thriller genre, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

