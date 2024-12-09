The hype and excitement around Baby John has been huge and the trailer has built the anticipation for the film further. The stars Varun Dhawan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, along with Presenter Atlee and Producers Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee released the trailer of this big-ticket family entertainer amidst a huge crowd in Pune.

Baby John trailer out: Varun Dhawan brings the heat, Salman Khan’s cameo steals the spotlight

Directed by Kalees, the trailer gives a preview in the world of Baby John which is a perfect combination of action, entertainment, humour, and foot-tapping tracks. The legendary S. Thaman’s music and background score (BGM) take the trailer to another level, leaving audiences wanting more.

Varun Dhawan’s dhamakedar entry, along with his flawless dance moves with Wamika Gabbi on the earlier released chart-buster song 'Nain Matakka' were also the major highlight of the trailer launch event. The vibe of the trailer launch was electric with the fans chanting ‘Good Vibes Only.’

Varun Dhawan shares, “I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of Baby John. This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it’s been an incredible experience bringing this character to life. The trailer offers just a glimpse of the intensity and heart this story carries, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness it on the big screen. Working on this project has been truly special, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

Producer Murad Khetani, from Cine 1 Studios shares, "With Baby John, our aim was to create a film that blends the intensity of action with the warmth of human emotions. Baby John is our labour of love, and seeing the fans' response today, I know this movie will be an unforgettable experience for everyone who watches it. We are excited for the world to see this film, and we are incredibly proud of the film we’ve created alongside this exceptional team."

Presenter Atlee shares, "Baby John addresses a very important and timely subject. While it is a highly entertaining family film, it also highlights critical issues like women’s safety, which is a major concern today. Additionally, it explores the impact of parenting, portraying the contrast between a good father and a bad father, and how good parenting can shape a better society. I’m incredibly proud to have produced this meaningful project."

Jyoti Deshpande, President, Media and Content Business, Reliance Industries Limited, shares “Baby John is the quintessential masala entertainer, packed with heart-pounding action, touching drama, laugh-out-loud humour and a dash of romance, making it a perfect family watch this holiday season. Atlee and Kalees’ skill in balancing action and emotion shines through brilliantly with Varun’s unmatched energy and Thaman’s incredible soundtrack elevating the experience. After an unparalleled and exceptional year for Jio Studios, we are thrilled to wrap up 2024 with Baby John, another cinematic spectacle.”

Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is a big cinematic spectacle that you cannot miss!

