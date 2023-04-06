Aditya Chopra has grand plans for the now fabled YRF Spy Universe that has only delivered blockbusters at the ticket counters! We now have information confirmed by multiple senior trade sources that Aditya is entrusting Siddharth Anand to direct the hugely anticipated action spectacle Tiger vs Pathaan, which will showcase a ruthless face-off between the two giants of Indian cinema – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan!

Aditya Chopra entrusts Siddharth Anand to direct Tiger vs Pathaan!

Siddharth had recently helmed Pathaan which is now the all-time highest grossing Hindi film, making him the master of the genre of action spectacles. “Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced,” informed a veteran trade source on conditions of anonymity.

The source added, “YRF’s war chest and it’s entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster.”

Aditya Chopra is now going to bring in another A-list Bollywood director, with a history of delivering blockbusters, to direct War 2!

YRF Spy Universe is now one the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema with all projects from the mighty franchise like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & now Pathaan, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema globally.

From a timeline of YRF’s Spy Universe - it all started in 2012 when Salman Khan took charge as Tiger in Ek Tha Tiger. In 2017, Salman reprised the role of the super-spy in Tiger Zinda Hai. In 2019, Hrithik Roshan made his entry into the universe as the suave super-spy Kabir in War. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan entered the YRF Spy Universe as the super-agent Pathaan and delivered a mammoth global blockbuster.

However, the crossover of spies from this universe began with Pathaan, which saw Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an action-packed, adrenaline-pumping train sequence where they beat people to pulp.

Also Read: BREAKING: Yash Raj Films’ Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, to go on floors in January 2024

More Pages: Tiger vs Pathaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.