On Thursday, Pankhuri Awasthy took to her social media handle and made an official announcement of her pregnancy.

In a heartwarming announcement on Thursday, popular television actress Pankhuri Awasthy, who was last seen in Maddam Sir, revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband and actor Gautam Rode. The couple shared the happy news with their fans through an adorable social media post. The duo were married five years back.

The 32-year-old actress took to her social media handle and shared a video to announce the news. An animated video documented the three stages of their relationship, which are their first meeting, marriage, and now the arrival of their first child. Interestingly, they give a film title to each stage; Jab We Met, Band Baaja Baaraat, and Good News.

Instagramming the reel video, Pankhuri wrote, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to dawn these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes!” Actress Anita H Reddy, who is also a mother, expressed her happiness by writing, "Awwww congratulations” while Vivek Dahiya commented, "Woohoo congratulations guys!!" Meanwhile, other celebrities like Sarguun Mehta, Meera Deosthale, and Maanvi Gagroo also congratulated the couple.

It is worth mentioning here that Pankhuri, earlier today, Pankhuri had teased her fans as she had posted a photo of herself and her husband Gautam in an Instagram story and wrote “Announcement coming soon.”

Speaking of their professional front, Gautam and Pankhuri are equally famous small-screen stars. Both of them have been part of the industry for over a decade now. While Rode became a household name with Star Plus' Saraswatichandra, a 2013 daily soap opera, Pankhuri gained popularity with her lead role in the same channel's Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. The duo first worked together for Sony TV's Razia Sultan, however, love blossomed when they came together to work on another show in 2015, Suryaputra Karn. After secretly dating for a while, the duo tied the knot in February 2018.

