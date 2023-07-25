Javed Akhtar summoned to court on Kangana Ranaut's allegations of intimidation and insult to the modesty of a woman.

Court directs Javed Akhtar to appear on August 5 in response to Kangana Ranaut’s complaint: Report

In a major development, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has been summoned by the 10th Andheri metropolitan magistrate court on a complaint filed by actress Kangana Ranaut.

Akhtar has been charged under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. As per a report by India Today, he is required to appear before the court on August 5.

The complaint was filed by Ranaut after Akhtar filed a defamation complaint against her following an interview to a TV news channel in which Ranaut claimed that Akhtar had pressured her to apologise to actor Hrithik Roshan.

At that time, Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut were publicly involved in a dispute over some emails between them. During her appearance on Aap Ki Adaalat, Ranaut claimed that Akhtar had told her in a meeting that if she did not apologise to Hrithik, the Roshans would have her sent to jail where she would have no option but to commit suicide.

