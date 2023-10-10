On Tuesday evening, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her social media handle and shared two posts after returning to India safely from Israel.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was stuck in Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, has issued an official statement after returning to India safely.

In her statement, Bharuccha described her experience as a "rollercoaster ride of emotions," with the final 36 hours being the "most unforgettable and daunting of [her] life." She recalled how she and her team were woken up by the sound of bombs and sirens on the morning of Saturday, October 6, and were forced to take shelter in the basement of their hotel.

"We were then informed that Israel was under attack. Nothing could have prepared us for this news," Bharuccha wrote. She said that they were initially unable to reach the Indian Embassy due to the lack of transportation and the dangerous conditions on the streets. "We were then informed that Hamas militants had infiltrated several cities in Israel and were also out now on the roads, pulling civilians out of their homes and shooting people at random," she wrote.

"Furthermore, there was open fire on vehicles on the roads and the situation out on the streets was 'extremely dangerous.'" Bharuccha and her team eventually managed to reach the airport, where they were faced with more delays and uncertainty. "The wait between one formality to the next for boarding a flight has never been more excruciating...what would otherwise have been routine was an uncertain and completely unpredictable few hours, to say the very least," she wrote.

"With every small postponement announced, we despaired further, our hearts sinking again...surreal is a very weak word to describe how exactly we felt when we were finally airborne."

Bharuccha expressed her gratitude to the Indian and Israeli embassies, the staff at her hotel, and the taxi driver who helped her and her team during their difficult time. "I'm back home and safe with my family and my loved ones," she wrote. "But with an experience that has made me immensely grateful for the safety and security that we almost take for granted."

