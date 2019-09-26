Bollywood Hungama

Student Of The Year 2 star Aditya Seal bags lead role in Bosco Martis’ dance-horror comedy

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ace choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis recently announced his upcoming film, a Zee Studios in-house production, promising to bring a unique, never-done-before genre—a dance horror-comedy—to India. Now, we have confirmation on the leading man for Bosco’s film. Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2, will now be seen in a new avatar, as confirmed by the director.

Director Bosco Leslie Martis shares, “Aditya is a multi-talented artiste, who is a skilled dancer, actor and action performer. His potential has not been fully tapped into yet. He fits the leading character’s shoes perfectly, and his personality will blend well with that of this character. We are finalizing the screenplay and should start the pre-production work by October. We plan to roll by early 2020.”

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios added, “We are happy to have a young, talented performer like Aditya on board! It’s a never-seen-before genre that we are bringing to Indian audiences especially targeted at kids, pre-teens and teens. The film will be mounted on a huge scale with an interesting ensemble cast.”

Keeping his promise, Bosco will also be announcing the names of a few participants from the show, Dance India Dance, a reality show he judges, at the show finale, who will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feature in his upcoming film.

“We are in the final leg of the show, and the winner will definitely feature in the film. Apart from that, I am looking to rope in a few other contestants as well; those whose skills have impressed us,” Bosco adds. Film to go on floors by early next year.

