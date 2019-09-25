Come October 2, the Hrithik Roshan – Tiger Shroff starrer War will hit screens. Being one of the most talked about and keenly anticipated releases, the Siddharth Anand directed film is expected to open on a high note. Well, now we hear that the makers of the film, Yash Raj Films have decided on opening advance bookings for War five days before its release for both single screens and multiplexes alike.

In fact unlike conventional releases, where advance booking open just a day or two prior to release for War, YRF has decided to open sales on Friday 27 September. Commenting on the same a source close to the film says, “Yash Raj Films is going all out to ensure the success of War. And already being a keenly awaited release, YRF’s decision to open advance booking five days in advance will ensure that the film gets a good start at the box office.” Further talking about the business prospects of War, the source continues, “Since War will release on October 2, the film will enjoy an extended weekend in theatres. Also it is a solo release so one can expect big numbers.”

As for the film itself, War which is being touted as the biggest action entertainer of the year also stars Vaani Kapoor in addition to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

