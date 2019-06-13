Bollywood Hungama
WOAH! Deepika Padukone is being paid Rs. 14 crores for ’83

BySubhash K. Jha

Ranveer Singh has excitedly spoken out about his fourth pairing with his wife Deepika Padukone for the sports film 83 as being the first where they both don’t die at the end. The three films they’ve done together earlier, all directed by the operatic maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali were love tragedies. In Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat both Deepika and Ranveer’s characters die at the end.

But a source close to Bhansali’s tragic trilogy wonders how much of a role Deeepika would have in 83. “The film is about the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev winning the 1983 World Cup in England and Wales. How much of a role Deepika can have as Kapil Dev’s wife in a plot that is not devoted to Kapil’s off-field life?” wonders the source.

Sources say after back-to-back author-backed roles in Ram Leela, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and the forthcoming Chhapaak, Deepika was reluctant to step aside from centre stage to do 83.

“She was in two minds, not sure she wanted to play a non-central character,” says a source close to the producer.

So how did Deepika get convinced to finally do the role? “I think Ranveer almost convinced her, and then the zeros on the cheque did the rest,” says a source close to the producers of ’83. Apparently Deepika Padukone has been paid Rs 14 crores to agree to be part of a cricket film.

